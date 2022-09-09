Sheffield Tigers RC head to the Costa del Sol for international rugby match Rugby Club Malaga is set to take the English team on in a game at the Manuel Becerra rugby pitch in Rincón de la Victoria

An Axarquía club is set to host its third international rugby game on 1 October. CR Malaga will take on Sheffield Tigers Rugby Club at the Manuel Becerra rugby pitch in Rincón de la Victoria.

The facilities previously played host to CR Malaga when they faced RU Donau (Austria) and AC Boulogne-Billancourt (Frances) in January and April, respectively.

Rincón's councillor for Sport, Antonio José Martín said: "We are continually receiving requests by national and international teams to make use of the facilities." Francisco Salado, mayor the Axarquía town, said: "We are the preferred destination for sport tourism."

One of RC Malaga's coordinators, Javier Mesa, has already confirmed another game against English opposition next year.

Entry to the match on 1 October is free and it will begin at 1pm.