Several records shattered in the Malaga Half Marathon Kenyan duo Gilbert Kipkosgei Kiprotich and Loice Chemnung set new course records while Malaga’s Alberto González finished as the top Spaniard

Kenyan athletes Gilbert Kipkosgei Kiprotich and Loice Chemnung delivered record-breaking performances at the 34th TotalEnergies Malaga Half Marathon on Sunday, setting new benchmarks in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Kiprotich, making his debut over 21 kilometres, clocked an impressive 58 minutes and 27 seconds, shattering the previous record of 59:13 set by compatriot Geofry Toroitich in 2023.

Patrick Kabirech Mosin, the pre-race favourite, also bettered the 2023 mark, finishing second with a time of 58:44.

In the women’s race, Chemnung improved her own course record from 2024, crossing the line in 1 hour, 5 minutes and 46 seconds.

Richard Kimunyan complete the men’s podium in 1:01:21, while the women’s podium was rounded off by Miriam Chebet (1:07:01) and Joy Cheptoyek (1:08:00).

Meanwhile, Malaga’s own Alberto González, a triathlete and Olympian, impressed in his half marathon debut, finishing seventh overall and claiming the title of top Spanish finisher.

Spain’s third-fastest half marathon

The blistering times recorded by Kiprotich and Mosin have propelled the Malaga Half Marathon to third place in Spain’s rankings for the fastest half marathons. Only Valencia and Barcelona, renowned for producing world-class results, now sit ahead.

Kiprotich’s 58:27 leapfrogged Malaga past Sevilla, where Sebastian Kimaru had set a best of 59:02 in 2022.

Kiprotich’s performance was not the only standout, as Mosin’s 58:44 now ranks as the third-best time recorded this year globally, tied with Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor’s effort in Barcelona.

With a flat course that has been fine-tuned to favour elite performances, the Malaga Half Marathon continues to cement its reputation as a premier destination for international athletes.

The event’s growing prestige is attracting top talent year after year, and it is poised to challenge for a place among the world’s elite half marathons in the near future.