Second-straight Spanish Women's Professional Championship victory for Malaga's Ana Peláez

SUR Malaga Sunday, 23 November 2025, 22:18 Share

Malaga’s Ana Peláez retained the Santander Spanish Women’s Professional Championship on Friday after finishing six under par at La Hacienda Links Golf Resort in Alcaidesa. She arrived in the final round of the finale to the 2025 Santander Golf Tour with an eight-shot lead and kept control throughout to win the national title for a second consecutive year.

Peláez made a cautious start on the Heathland course with three opening pars before a bogey on the fourth. Further pars on the fifth and sixth steadied her round but another bogey on the uphill seventh increased the pressure.

She reached the turn at three under overall while Cadiz golfer María Parra surged up the leaderboard with a remarkable front nine of five under that included two eagles.

However, the Malaga player stayed composed on the back nine, prioritising safe tee shots and controlled approaches. A bogey on the 13th briefly invited doubt but a birdie on the 14th restored momentum.

She added further birdies on the 15th, 17th and 18th to post a one-under round of 71 and extend her winning margin to seven shots, with Parra finishing second at one over. María Villanueva and Marta Martín shared third on four over.

"It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions to be honest, but I’m so proud to say I’m a two-time champion of Spain," she said.

Peláez added that she felt renewed confidence ahead of next week’s Andalucía Costa del Sol Open, where she will again compete on home soil.