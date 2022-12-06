Sarah Almagro aims for World Champion title in California The Marbella surfer is the Spanish favourite at the ISA World ParaSurfing Championship this week at Pismo Beach

Marbella surfer Sarah Almagro, the current world runner-up and double Spanish champion, is in California's Pismo Beach to aim for gold in the ISA World ParaSurfing Championship.

"I've been waiting a year for this competition, working out how I can bring the gold back home. We're going for it," she told SUR.

Almagro is tenacity personified after 25 operations, a kidney transplant and living with four prosthetic hands and legs. The law student and influencer is most comfortable in the water with her surfboard.

"My only objective is the gold medal. Just as I have improved, so have my rivals. The work has been done over 365 days. As the teachers say, you can't study the day before," Almagro said as the competition gets under way this week.

The schedules are unpredictable. Competitors must remain at Pismo Beach from sunrise to sunset dependant on weather conditions. The judging criteria for open and adaptive surfing is the same; judges score the size of the wave, the competitor's commitment to the wave, and the variability of their manoeuvres, speed and placement.

Participants have 20 to 35 minutes per scoring heat, depending on what the organisation decides due to weather conditions, with surfers showcasing their skills on a maximum of 15 waves.

Almagro paid tribute to her sponsors, Costa del Sol Tourism and Marca Marbella. "Adaptive surfing is a very expensive sport. I need two coaches and one person just to 'dismantle' my prosthesis. I want to thank Costa del Sol Tourism and Marca Marbella because they are my official sponsors, vital for me to be here to fight for the title.

“They have got right behind adapted and women's sport. Also, in the last week Iberdrola joined in support of the 18 Spanish surfers who are very excited to represent our country. This demonstrates inclusion and equality," she added.