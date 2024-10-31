Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Carmona celebrates having briefly levelled the scores. Josele
San Pedro’s Copa del Rey dream extinguished by classy Celta
Football

San Pedro’s Copa del Rey dream extinguished by classy Celta

A stunning goal by Kiko Carmona gave home fans fleeting hope before the La Liga side’s dominance prevailed

Juan Ramón Padilla

Marbella

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 14:24

Opciones para compartir

In a memorable night under the floodlights, UD San Pedro’s dream of toppling La Liga giants Celta Vigo quickly faded on Wednesday despite a valiant start.

There was a brief glimmer of hope when Kiko Carmona scored a spectacular equalising goal from 30 metres. However, Celta quickly asserted their dominance and their superior firepower soon overpowered the sixth-tier side.

Celta’s Pablo Durán and Alfon quickly restored control, and further goals by Allende and Douvikas sealed a 5-1 win at the Antonio Naranjo municipal stadium.

Club president Juan Manuel Blanco ‘Mané’ expressed pride: “Everything we’ve experienced is a great reward for modest football, and we’re thrilled to have played against a Primera team.”

While defeat marked the end of a historic night, the San Pedro team celebrated an unforgettable 50th-anniversary milestone.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Halloween events affected on Costa del Sol as Spain starts three days of official mourning
  2. 2 Thousands protest in Spanish town demanding action amid Brexit uncertainty
  3. 3 All set for Maroween, one of the Costa del Sol's most terrifying nights
  4. 4 Police arrest individual for drug trafficking during raid on Fuengirola cannabis club
  5. 5 More than 70 Benalmádena businesses participate in Halloween initiative with scary discounts of between 15 and 50%
  6. 6 St George's church in Malaga opens its doors as unique wedding venue
  7. 7 Fuengirola offers temporary jobs to 50 people over 45 years of age
  8. 8 Head of Junta after visiting areas worst affected by flash floods in Malaga province: 'We are all in shock'
  9. 9 Call to tender for 48 social houses in eastern Costa del Sol town
  10. 10 Construction of dementia day care centre in Benalmádena finally begins after 14-year delay

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad