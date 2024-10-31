San Pedro’s Copa del Rey dream extinguished by classy Celta

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Thursday, 31 October 2024, 14:24 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

In a memorable night under the floodlights, UD San Pedro’s dream of toppling La Liga giants Celta Vigo quickly faded on Wednesday despite a valiant start.

There was a brief glimmer of hope when Kiko Carmona scored a spectacular equalising goal from 30 metres. However, Celta quickly asserted their dominance and their superior firepower soon overpowered the sixth-tier side.

Celta’s Pablo Durán and Alfon quickly restored control, and further goals by Allende and Douvikas sealed a 5-1 win at the Antonio Naranjo municipal stadium.

Club president Juan Manuel Blanco ‘Mané’ expressed pride: “Everything we’ve experienced is a great reward for modest football, and we’re thrilled to have played against a Primera team.”

While defeat marked the end of a historic night, the San Pedro team celebrated an unforgettable 50th-anniversary milestone.