Samuel Molina, European boxing champion: 'I want to defend my title and fight for a world championship in the US'

Samuel Molina, born in Malaga in 1998, was crowned European (EBU) boxing champion just a few days ago and has the war wounds to prove it: a bruised eyelid and battered knuckles. He arrved at the SUR offices for an interview with the championship belt proudly draped over his shoulder, featuring a golden map of Europe set against a blue background.

Feeling proud, although a little tired, he is eager to return to the gym to train for future matches, bearing the weight of success that comes with being a champion. For 'La Esencia' (Molina's boxing name) victory has become a habit, almost a routine. His record speaks for itself as he boasts thirty wins and only three defeats. His thirtieth victory was one of his most memorable nights in the ring as he won against the previously undefeated Jordy Weiss, solidifying his status as the best welterweight in Europe.

- What has it been like since you were declared champion?

-We had a great time with the family and the team. On Sunday we had a long three-hour drive to get back to Paris and fly to Malaga. I'm tired because I didn't sleep much, but I'm very happy with the job we've done. And I'm very excited about what comes next. We are already planning what to do, whether to fight in December. My manager asked me how I was and I told him I was fine. My right eyelid is a bit swollen because my opponent was quite sneaky and caught me out with a headbutt. I told him I was ready to fight and he just laughed. Now I'll have a few days rest and then I'll get back to training.

-Did you always believe in your chances of beating Jordy Weiss in his home country of France?

-Absolutely. I said it as soon as the fight was over. First, I believed it and then I saw it become reality. The saying 'you have to see it to believe it' simply isn't true. I hope to be an example for many young people and a source of inspiration for anyone pursuing their dreams - whether they're singers, writers or journalists. It's all about perseverance. I've faced losses in my career, but I always get back up and keep fighting. This summer, I chose not to travel because I wanted to become the European champion. Now that I am, my next goal is to successfully defend this title and head to the United States to compete for a world title.

- It was a twelve round fight so I imagine you experienced a wide range of emotions. How do you manage that?

-I honestly just believed I could knock him out. I had a lot of confidence in myself. They even gave me different gloves from the ones I am used to to fight with. They were heavily padded - nothing like my usual 'Leone' gloves. They were uncomfortable and on top of that I was boxing away from home. If I had started out aggressively, I still had several rounds ahead of me so I needed to conserve my energy and stamina to keep scoring without over-relying on power. I was worried because if he didn't get knocked out, he could win the match on points. So, I chose to concentrate on scoring points throughout the fight to make sure I secured the victory.

-What was your coach, Boris Heredia, saying to you between rounds?

-He said everything was going very well and that I needed to make sure to hit back whenever my opponent threw punches at me. Overall, he thought I was performing very well though.

- Before becoming a welterweight, you competed at lightweight, super lightweight and super welterweight. How do you find yourself in this category?

-Better than ever. Everyone was against it because it's risky to move up a division. We weigh-in 24 hours before the fight and afterwards we can regain seven, eight or even ten kilos. You can really feel the difference. If you regain more weight than I do, it makes it easier for you to overpower me with your punches. That's how the sport works. In the super lightweight division, I struggled and became so dehydrated that I couldn't recover in time for the fight. I felt completely drained and just wanted to go home to rest. My advice is that if you are not feeling right, consider changing weight divisions, even if it means regaining less weight. You should compete in the division where you feel strongest, regardless of how many kilos the other guy gains.

Mentality

Family

-Is it a disadvantage to box away from home?

-Personally, I don't feel the pressure. When you work hard, you have the peace of mind that you've done everything right. I feel confident in myself and that's how everyone should be.

-Although not yet confirmed, is it looking likely that your first defence of the European title will be against Jon Míguez?

-Possibly. I would like to face Jon Míguez, and also David Avanesyan. It's all about discussing with the team how they see it and what's ultimately best for my career.

-How does a fight of this level impact a fighter financially?

-At this level, you can start looking for a house and a car. The earnings are significantly higher at this stage which is a great bonus. It benefits your family, provides stability, allows for investments and gives you peace of mind for the future.

-Do you feel experienced despite being only 25 years old?

-Yes, very much so. The setbacks I've had taught me a great deal. I feel young but also experienced and wise.

- I imagine your phone must be buzzing after this achievement. What has been the most special or noteworthy message that you have received?

-Sergio Ramos congratulated me. I've admired him a lot since I was a child. That has been the message that has meant the most to me.

-You have mentioned before that losses are a blessing for you

-People often wonder, 'Why me?' But losses are a learning experience. You have to be grateful for them because if you find the good in everything that happens to you, you're on the right wavelength. If something bad happens, stay calm; it will definitely bring something positive as well.

-You also dream of taking your mother out of work?

Absolutely. I felt a lot of pressure before this fight because I knew my life , and my mother's, would change financially if I was successful. After this I'm definitely going to take her out of work. I'm completely committed to making that happen. It makes me really happy. I had to win because I knew that the championship belt would open up so many opportunities for me. By Sunday, my manager was already getting calls about other fights with much higher payouts. It's clear that this was just the beginning for me. (laughs)