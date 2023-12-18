Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An image from one of Rugby Málaga's matches earlier this season. SUR
Rugby Málaga secure play-off spot as they look to reach the top flight for the first time
Rugby

Rugby Málaga secure play-off spot as they look to reach the top flight for the first time

The side have now progressed to the Liga Élite mini-league where they will battle with seven other teams for promotion

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Monday, 18 December 2023, 08:11

Rugby Málaga secured their spot in the Liga Élite, the mini-league play-offs to reach the División de Honor, after claiming a resounding 0-60 victory against CAR Cáceres in Extremadura.

With results elsewhere going in their favour, this win seals second spot in Group C of División de Honor B and therefore gives the Malaga-based side the chance to fight for promotion to the top tier of Spanish rugby for the first time in their history.

In the Liga Élite play-off phase which will take place in the new year, eight teams will face off against each other, before the top four progress to the semi-finals.

The winner of the eventual final will secure automatic promotion to the top tier while the runner-up will then take on the 11th-placed team in the División de Honor to decide the final occupant of that spot.

