Rugby Málaga secure play-off spot as they look to reach the top flight for the first time

Nacho Carmona
Malaga
Monday, 18 December 2023, 08:11
Rugby Málaga secured their spot in the Liga Élite, the mini-league play-offs to reach the División de Honor, after claiming a resounding 0-60 victory against CAR Cáceres in Extremadura.
With results elsewhere going in their favour, this win seals second spot in Group C of División de Honor B and therefore gives the Malaga-based side the chance to fight for promotion to the top tier of Spanish rugby for the first time in their history.
In the Liga Élite play-off phase which will take place in the new year, eight teams will face off against each other, before the top four progress to the semi-finals.
The winner of the eventual final will secure automatic promotion to the top tier while the runner-up will then take on the 11th-placed team in the División de Honor to decide the final occupant of that spot.
