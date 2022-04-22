Ronda's iconic 101K Legion race is back after a two-year absence The event has been adapted to avoid crowds but the route remains largerly unchanged to other editions

After a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ronda will once again be staging its iconic 101K race between 13 and 15 May.

This will be the 23rd edition of the race organised by Club Deportivo La Legión, which is part of the 4th Alejandro Farnesio Regiment of the Spanish Legion, based in Ronda. The race is traditionally held in the second weekend of May and registrations have soared to an all-time high, with 9,000 people signing up to take part.

The race has to be completed in either 24 or 12 hours if you're a runner or cyclist, respectively. The race was presented in the Malaga provincial authority's headquarters on Monday by Colonel José De Meer, Diputación president Francisco Salado and Ronda mayor María de la Paz Fernández.

The upcoming edition has undergone some adaptations, mainly to avoid participants crowding together.

However, the race's route is similar to other years and will pass through Ronda, Arriate, Setenil de las Bodegas, Alcalá del Valle, Montejaque and Benaoján.

Both the start and finish lines will be in the town of Ronda.