Vinicius Junior: the only way is down

Read the next paragraph carefully and spot the obvious omission: "Today, I want to apologise to all Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clásico. Just as I have already done during today's training, I want to apologise again to my team-mates, the club, and the president."

The apologetic words of Vinícius Júnior following the most public of tantrums, in front of the watching world, when he was replaced in the closing stages of the Clásico. He kicked off like a five-year-old being told it is bedtime.

His manager Xabi Alonso avoided eye contact as the moody Brazilian bypassed the bench and headed straight down the tunnel to the changing room.

Notice now that the reflective apology in paragraph two didn't mention the coach. Alonso was the target of the childish outburst - not the fans, not the president.

'Viní Júnior' is playing a dangerous game. He appears to be taking on the young manager whilst keeping supporters and Florentino Pérez on side.

The fans have been fiercely loyal - and I mean fierce. There is often a social media pile on for any television pundit who dares to question his behaviour. On this occasion, even his most loyal fanboys were keeping quiet.

President Pérez has always been supportive, going as far as boycotting the Ballon d'Or award ceremony after they failed to crown his number seven as the world's best player.

Vinícius knew he had the backing of the most powerful man at the Bernabéu - but that was when Vinicius was the best and most marketable player in the team. This season, he's only completed three games as the new coach opts for team ethic over individual needs - and the star that shines most brightly is Kylian Mbappé's.

It's no accident that he omitted Alonso from his public apology, but did highlight the fans and president. He feels he can survive if he keeps them on board and they'll help him win his battle of wits with Alonso.

It's a dangerous game - he's taking on a coach who has just won the Clásico, looks down on La Liga, and is thriving in the Champions League. He's gambling on the president backing him - however, he declined his offer of a new contract in the summer. Florentino is a businessman, and he'll realise that Viní's value will decline when he enters the final year of his contract in the summer.

Just how will the president react to the on-field outburst of the maverick when substituted?

"Why always me! I'm leaving the team. It's better if I leave, it's better if I go." There are shades of Mario Balotelli in his behaviour.

The coach has little say in contract dealings - so that statement was probably aimed at the front office. Whether the president is forgiving could determine whether contract negotiations are resumed in the summer.

The 25-year-old problem child who may be told to head straight for the exit door if he struts off the field in such a juvenile manner again.

He'll feel he's untouchable but so did the likes of Balotelli, Neymar and Robinho - fellow mavericks who didn't grasp the opportunity when at the top of the profession. The only way is down.