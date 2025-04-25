The end of an era

Compartir

It pains me to write it, but the Carlo Ancelotti era is about to come to an end at Real Madrid.

I'm the biggest advocate of the incredible Italian; yet I think its time that he moved on to another challenge. I was about to say "to a less challenging job", but it's probably going to be the Brazilian national team, so that's maybe not the case.

There's still an outside chance of challenging Barcelona for the title and the Copa del Rey final this weekend; however there's only so long he can continue to conjure - the Spanish giants need new tricks.

Social media is full of discontented Madridistas calling for his head and the media are beginning to speculate on a successor.

No other manager could have achieved the same success in his second spell in charge. He inherited an ageing team and changing room full of egos. He won the Liga and Champions League double in a season when he lost the services of his leading scorer Karim Benzema. He's always remained undemonstrative when others would publicly combust.

He ran out of ideas when selecting his side for the Champions League quarter finals with Arsenal and his tenure seems to have its course.

He manages with dignity and should be allowed to leave with his head held high. The Brazil job would be perfect for his skill set and he can work at a more leisurely pace.

The job needs energy and someone who will bring a fresh feel. Xabi Alonso is an obvious candidate after his success at Bayer Leverkusen. Jürgen Klopp's name is also being mentioned in dispatches.

Alonso knows the club and the demands of Spanish football. His downside is a lack of experience in managing superstar players. Leverkusen's ethos is very much a team-based work ethic, something that is the opposite of this edition of Real Madrid.

Klopp has effectively taken a year out and doesn't appear to be challenged by an executive role in the Red Bull footballing empire. It isn't a coincidence that his name keeps cropping up. I'm sure his people are in touch with the people of the Real Madrid president. The only thing that counts against him is the fact that Florentino Pérez doesn't like sharing the limelight.

Whoever takes over must impose themselves immediately and make some unpopular decisions. Luka Modrić is past his usefulness at the age of thirty-nine. Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez have been fine servants but can't be relied upon. The new man will need to fire-up Vinícius Júnior and get into the head of Kylian Mbappé, He'll also have to integrate the new signings, like Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Who is my preference? I like Alonso and predict he will be a top manager for years to come but he probably needs more experience of managing top level players. I'd love to see Klopp - I'd never be short of something to write about and the global focus would be on Real Madrid.

Behind the scenes, I'm sure they're weighing up the options and even negotiating. Until then, good luck to Don Carlo on his farewell tour.