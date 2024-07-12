Spain versus England in Euro 2024 final: A contrast of styles

It's like trying to choose between your adoptive family and your birth family for so many of us. Is it #VamosEspana or #ComeOnEngland?

In the past three decades, I've become far more attached to the Spain national team than the Three Lions, commentating on many of their qualifying matches - and it's far more fun than watching England.

It's entitlement and expectation versus entertainment and excitement. England expects; Spain just hopes.

Heading to the Euros this summer, the England fans demanded a place in the final - they thought it was their right. The Spain supporters I've spoken to didn't know what on earth to expect from their eclectic mix of young and old talents.

So here we are: we meet again, as we did in the Women's World Cup Final and European Under 21s last year.

It's a contrast of styles. Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente does have a system, but lets his players off the rein. It's a cavalier collective. It's all about pace and exuberance. Nico Williams has Olympian speed; Lamine Yamal treats the football as his most prized possession. There's no holding back - it's straight onto the front foot.

Spain have been defending a one-goal lead heading into the final seconds of four of their matches. I say "defending": the national trait isn't to head to the corner flag; they try to score another goal.

"Conservative" isn't a popular word in England after last week's election, but it does sum up the team's style. I can also work Labour into the description.

It's often laborious to watch Gareth Southgate's side. His players approach games like they've been sent blindfolded into a maze. They wait for someone else to make the move before they act. Southgate's had us all screaming at the TV screen to make changes; mix it up, be brazen.

In contrast, de la Fuente is generally one step ahead of the Spain supporters, often taking off the likes of Yamal and Williams when nobody expects it. I've written before that he's overseen the development of the young talent in the youth and Olympic sides. He's also managing the high-achieving old stagers like Nacho and Dani Carvajal. Incredibly, is three years older than Yamal's father. Lamine turns 17 this weekend!

Spain's achievement is exceptional. Remember they've beaten heavyweights Italy and Croatia in the group stages, as well as seeing off Germany and France in the quarters and semis. In doing so, they've exceeded all expectations.

Truthfully, England are yet to fulfil expectations. Many fans - blind to football beyond their shores - expected the team to reach the final.

They also expected a better brand of football. The fact is that they've scraped through. All the victories by an odd goal or penalty shootout. It's been hard work watching.

You've read this far, so I guess you want a prediction. Sorry to disappoint you, I can't decide.

I feel that it will be 1-0, just like the Women's World Cup and Under 21 finals. Spain will be thrusting the sword; England will be on the backfoot.

May the best team win - which would be Spain in this tournament - but does anyone ever remember anything of the 1966 World Cup other than the final?