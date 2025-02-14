Jude: an English giant

Compartir

Approaching the ninety-minute mark, my pal messaged me: "Jude Bellingham has been anonymous tonight." My response: "Stick a bet on him to score then!"

Two minutes later, the Englishman was dancing around the Etihad Stadium; once again, he'd pulled off his party piece: yet another winner in an important match.

The man is what the Spanish call a 'fenómeno'. This is the sixth winning goal for the mighty Real Madrid beyond the 90th minute. When others wilt, he goes wild.

His winning contributions are incredible. What's more incredible is that he was the youngest starter in the game against Manchester City.

It's true that he didn't have a great impact on the game until the grand finale. He was being asked to play in an uncomfortable left-midfield position as part of Carlo Ancelotti's tactical rejig. The Madrid coach was without his first choice back-four so everyone had to compromise.

You must remember that Bellingham has maturity and impact well beyond his 21 years.

Last season, he introduced himself to La Liga with a dramatic winner in the 95th minute - in a gruelling game against Getafe. He established himself with a 91st minute winner to beat Union Berlin in the Champions League.

Bellingham then wrote his name into folklore by scoring Clásico winners at Barcelona and then again at the Bernabéu - both in the 90th minute.

The Real Madrid fans and Spanish media know his value, yet there seems to be an ignorance in his home country. Out of sight appears to be out of mind - La Liga isn't as visible these days in the UK.

It's true that he didn't give the best version of himself in an England shirt last summer at the Euros. He was shot after a mammoth debut season with his new club and playing with his troublesome shoulder injury strapped up beneath the Three Lions on his shirt.

Bellingham still scored a remarkable equaliser against Slovakia. Yup, another one in the 90th minute; remember he also scored a 90th minute equaliser in the preparation game last spring against Belgium.

There's no doubting his value to his club side. He brings discipline and energy to Ancelotti's team. English players have always been valued for their passion, fitness and endeavour. Bellingham takes it to another level.

Before the game a giant tifo was unveiled by Manchester City and their fans. It read: "Stop crying your heart out." A play on an Oasis tune and dig at Vinïcius Júnior's upset at being pipped for the Ballon d'Or by Rodri.

The loss of Rodri has been instrumental in Manchester City's demise. He was the rock on which their success was built. But I'd argue Bellingham is just as important to the achievements of Real Madrid.

A multi-purpose player - still the baby of the Real Madrid team - and so often the difference between a draw and victory for the Spanish giants. He's an English giant; the English just don't fully appreciate it yet.