I sometimes make an appearance on a US soccer show called Grumpy Pundits; this week, I found a rival 'the Lazy Pundits'.

"It's well known that Spain win everything because they have a team full of Real Madrid and Barcelona players," said a former Premier League footballer who clearly did zero homework on the subject.

This ridiculous comment was made after the victory against Denmark when there were only two Barcelona representatives in the starting XI, none from Real Madrid.

To make his assertion look even more stupid, Spain named a whole team without a single player from Real, Barça, or Atlético Madrid against Serbia.

If he was to offer a true view on why Spain is so successful as a footballing nation, he should have analysed the make up of Luis de la Fuente's team over the two Nations League games and last summer's Euros.

It is very similar to the English game where the young players are facing burnout with the demands of playing for a leading club domestically and in Europe. Barcelona could fill half of the Spain team with the emerging home-grown talent, but they are battered, bruised, scarred and shattered - and this is just October.

Pedri has just returned to full fitness; Álex Balde is being teased back after injury; Gavi is some way off returning; Pau Cubarsí isn't quite there yet, and Lamine Yamal needs a rest.

Yamal's case was the subject of national debate after he was released after the first game, returning to Barcelona with a slight injury. The physio should tell the 17-year-old to have a few days doing whatever 17-year-olds do. Go have some fun that doesn't involve kicking a football.

Yamal has missed just four of the 54 games played by his club and country in the year 2024. Overload, burn-out... Call it whatever you wish - the kid needs a break.

Over in England, there is heated debate over the so-called failure of the national team. If they looked at the data, they would see that their main stars have the same issues as Yamal.

Harry Kane is shattered after a season with Bayern and Jude Bellingham really could do with a minor operation or complete rest on his sore shoulder.

There is also a reliance on players from Manchester City and Liverpool who have the same workload as Lamine.

So, in complete contrast to the assertion from the Lazy Pundit, Spain are successful because they are resisting players from the 'Big Three'. Select someone from Barca, Real or Atléti and they are likely to be shattered.

De la Fuente spreads his selection around players with a less hectic schedule. Real Sociedad tend to provide more talent than any other club, Athletic are also producing several stars of the future. Their schedule is also less demanding.

So the secret for England's new manager is to study his Spain: Spread your bets, don't chance everything on just a couple of options - and please do not listen to the lazy pundits.