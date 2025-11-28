Who's in charge?

Share

They call Real Madrid's stadium "the White House". Behind the doors of the offices at the Estadio Bernabéu. there is possibly more drama than at the Washington DC White House.

It is the eternal Spanish soap opera that never fails to deliver drama.

You'd think that there would be harmony at a club that is top of La Liga, sits comfortably in the Champions League standings, and appears to be financially buoyant in choppy footballing waters. Yet the Spanish media is screaming "crisis"!

The spark was a defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League. Things were fired up by two successive La Liga draws - and petrol was poured on the fire by Vinícius Júnior.

Suddenly coach Xabi Alonso was under pressure. "Viní" let it be known that he wouldn't be extending his deal as long as Alonso is in charge of the team.

Alonso's honeymoon period was over; it was a reality check. In his previous job at Bayer Leverkusen, he was a coach; at Real Madrid, he is a manager.

In the Carlo Ancelotti years, there was rarely any public controversy. He was the master of keeping any difficulties in-house. If you've read this column over the years, you'll know of my admiration for his methods.

Alonso is different. He is more hands-on, forthright and transparent. He's managed to remain calm and diplomatic, but it is a test.

Vinícius Júnior is the biggest challenge. He is a world-class talent, a crowd pleaser and a maverick.

He's also a major pain-in-the-butt.

Behind the scenes there have been negotiations about a new contract. His current deal ends in 2027. It is reported that he wants a wage rise from 18m to 30m euros per year - plus bonuses and a loyalty fee.

At Real Madrid, the president decides who stays and who goes. Does Florentino Pérez side with a popular player or get behind his young coach?

Does he engage a player who would be difficult to replace or cash in before his worth is devalued in the final year of his contract?

The coach clearly isn't convinced by the abilities of Viní. He's completed 90 minutes in only six of his 18 appearances this season.

His substitution against Barcelona will go down as an infamous moment in Clásico history. He threw a childish strop in front of global cameras. He offered an apology to his teammates and supporters but forgot to mention the coach. The stand-off became public.

I'm sure that if it was a different age when the manager had the say, Vini would be on the transfer list. The president has remained quiet. Remember, he is the man who boycotted the Ballon d'Or awards when Viní was overlooked for the top award.

Now it is abundantly clear that his star doesn't shine as brightly as the player thinks. Kylian Mbappé is displaying the standard you need to attain to be considered a Galactico. The Frenchman has 23 goals compared to the Brazilian's five.

Fans' patience and loyalty is being tested. The best nugget of advice I've seen so far is from celebrity supporter Rafa Nadal: "Remember who is in charge".