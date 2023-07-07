Footballing poker

The perfect marriage is about to become one of convenience with an amicable divorce date drawn up in a year's time for what young people call a "situationship".

It's the curious case of Carlo Ancelotti continuing to manage Real Madrid - while also making a promise to lead the Brazilian national team when he's served his contract at the Bernabéu.

It's hardly been a secret as a game of football poker has been played for the past six months.

It became known that Brazil wanted the Italian to lead them after a disappointing World Cup; Ancelotti clearly fancied the job of leading the elite footballing nation to round off an illustrious career.

He's a man of his word and wouldn't walk out on his contract and Real Madrid know they must replace him soon but don't want to relieve him of his duties; a compromise needed to be reached.

If there was an obvious candidate an agreement could have been reached but there is nobody out there who can continue the transition like 'Don Carlo'.

Failing to win La Liga or the Champions League means that it was a season of failure, but Ancelotti has plenty of credit in the bank. He's managing a team that is going through change.

He's still the ideal man to introduce Jude Bellingham to the demands of playing for the Spanish giants alongside the developing Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni whilst easing the dependence on Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.

The three players who have developed under the guidance of Ancelotti are Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Éder Militão.

All three are Brazilian and will continue to thrive when he takes on his next role. They are the backbone of their nation's team.

He'll also have Endrick - the next wonderkid - maturing in time for the next World Cup.

He's signed for Real, but can't join them until he's 18, though Ancelotti will have been plotting his progress. He'll celebrate his 20th birthday at the 2026 finals. Like Ancelotti, his Brazil future is assured but on-hold.

It's going to take incredible diplomacy, but no coach is as diplomatic as Ancelotti. He has the air of an ambassador; if anyone can keep a club and country content, it's him.

It helps that two of the best Brazilian players in modern history thrived under the management of Ancelotti. Ronaldo raves about him and Kaká's best years were under the guidance of the coach. Kaká is also the country's new sporting director.

It would round off an exceptional coaching career if he could add the Copa América and World Cup to the multitude of titles he's won at club level. He started out as an assistant for the Italy national team as the lieutenant to Arrigo Sacchi.

Together, they reached the World Cup final of 1994, drawing in the final against Brazil before losing in the penalty shoot-out.

What do they say? If you can't beat them, join them. Ancelotti will do just that in June 2024.