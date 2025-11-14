Share

As La Liga takes its autumn break, it's time for an early-term report and nobody is getting a "straight A".

Real Madrid top the class yet they can improve; Barcelona, just behind them, are causing mayhem; and Villarreal sit third with the most glowing report. Atlético de Madrid are just out of detention.

You'd think Xabi Alonso would be heralded for the way he's adapted to managing Madrid. He's won a battle of wits with Vinícius Júnior, brought the very best out of Kylian Mbappé and reintegrated Jude Bellingham.

He's won his debut Clásico, leaving Real Madrid three points ahead of their age-old rivals Barcelona. It was a decent start to the Champions League too, with victories over Kairat and Marseille. So it was remarkable to hear some in the media doubting him after defeat at Liverpool. It was a reminder that his honeymoon period is over.

Alonso and Real Madrid deserve a solid B+.

Barcelona will get a B. For me, they are the most entertaining club team in Europe this season. Note, I don't say they are the best.

Our ESPN pundits tear their hair out when analysing Barça's defending. Last season, coach Hansi Flick introduced a revolutionary offside system. His players basically sit right on the halfway line and rely on a sharp-eyed assistant-referee and VAR.

This season, the signal is buffering. It clearly needs calibration. Of the top 12 clubs, only Sevilla have conceded more goals. Sevilla hit four past Barça.

The experts are calling for Flick to scrap his system. I disagree; it makes every Barcelona game a thrill to commentate on. The philosophy of the German coach is simply to outscore the opposition - which makes for wild watching.

The most disciplined team is Villarreal. They deserve a top mark for making light of their limitations and holding onto third place. They're having to juggle the demands of the Champions League. Europe has been a struggle but in La Liga they are exceeding expectations.

Atlético de Madrid deserve a C+. It was a shaky start to the season as they failed to win any of the opening three league games. Some were asking whether Diego Simeone's long reign should be terminated. He made those suggestions look crazy when they hammered Real Madrid 5-2; it was a victory few anticipated, a scoreline nobody expected. As we head into the international break, Atlético have won four successive games, scoring three goals in each of the last three. Simeone has a grip again.

Merit awards go to Espanyol and Elche. Espanyol sit in sixth and look a superbly organised team. They are the only club to beat Atlético in the league. Elche are adapting to life in La Liga following promotion and are exceeding expectations in 11th place.

The poorest reports go to Girona and Valencia. It's like the clock has struck midnight for Girona, Spain's Cinderella club. They were having a ball; now, it is a dose of reality as they fight relegation.

Just ahead of them sit Valencia. Truly a crisis club, Carlos Corberán arrived just under a year ago to save the previous season. At the moment, it looks like he may be replaced as the only thing that can save them from the drop is another "new manager bounce".