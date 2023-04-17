Rising Costa del Sol golf star continues to impress in the US Julia López from Benahavís won the SEC Individual Women's Championship held at Greystone Golf & Country Club at the weekend

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga-born golfer Julia López continues to impress in the American University League, this weekend winning the SEC Individual Women's Championship held at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham (Alabama).

Julia López, who is in her second year at Mississippi State University, achieved victory after an outstanding four under par in the final round which sealed her sixth victory on American soil since the end of 2021.

López was part of the Spanish teams that won the gold at the European Under-18 Women's Championship 2021 and the World University Championship 2022.