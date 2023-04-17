Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

López poses with the winner's trophy. SUR
Rising Costa del Sol golf star continues to impress in the US

Julia López from Benahavís won the SEC Individual Women's Championship held at Greystone Golf & Country Club at the weekend

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 17 April 2023, 08:25

Malaga-born golfer Julia López continues to impress in the American University League, this weekend winning the SEC Individual Women's Championship held at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham (Alabama).

Julia López, who is in her second year at Mississippi State University, achieved victory after an outstanding four under par in the final round which sealed her sixth victory on American soil since the end of 2021.

López was part of the Spanish teams that won the gold at the European Under-18 Women's Championship 2021 and the World University Championship 2022.

