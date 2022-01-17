Real Madrid end trophy drought with Spanish Supercup win

Real Madrid once again crowned themselves as kings of the Arabian desert as they defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the Spanish Supercup final. Carlo Ancelotti's side overcame a toothless Athletic with goals from Modric and Benzema, as they picked up their 12th Supercup title.

Los Blancos executed a perfect game from start to finish and didn't have to rely on their dominant, counter attacking style to unlock a well-organised Basque team that offered very little going forward.

The key to Real Madrid's success is largely down to the performance of both Modric in midfield and Courtois in goals. The former dictated play and showed off his capacity to pull apart even the tightest of defensive backlines; while the latter proved to be crucial once again for Los Blancos, saving a point-blank header after his side doubled their lead and then saving a penalty that certainly would have re-energised a deflated Athletic.

This mid-season trophy is further proof of the tight grip Real Madrid have on this season. The club are in a comfortable position in the league, despite an impressive Sevilla on their heels, and have a world class clash with PSG next month in the Champions League next month.

Therefore, the Supercup, which has traditionally been an end-of-summer tournament before the start of the new league campaign, has deservedly gone back to the Santiago Bernabeu's trophy cabinet and has rewarded Real Madrid's excellent season so far.