Rafa Nadal announces plans to hang up his racquet and retire from the circuit The spanish tennis star is taking time off to prioritise his health, saying he thinks he will retire at the end of the 2024 season

Enric Gardiner Madrid.

Rafa Nadal will not defend his tennis title at Roland Garros next week and has announced plans to retire from the tour at the end of the 2024 season.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is aiming to be back on the court later in the year but he intends to take the next few months off to focus on his health. The 36-year-old made the shock announcement at a press conference yesterday and said he did not want to take any more risks with his body. "I would like to face next year with guarantees of being able to do what I can and I think it will be my last year."

Nadal has been nursing a hip injury since the start of the year after losing in the second round of the Australian Open He has been forced to withdraw from Doha, Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, and now Roland Garros, a tournament he has won 14 times. If his recovery goes well, he could play a couple of tournaments ahead of the US Open in August. Nadal also pointed to the Davis Cup to be played in November in Malaga as a possible return to the circuit.