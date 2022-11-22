England breeze past Iran as Wales hold the US to a draw in 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup The British teams got their campaigns off to different starts, with the Welsh still in the running to qualify

England and Wales got their 2022 World Cup off to different starts, with Gareth Southgate's men beating Iran 6-2 while Wales drew 1-1 with the United States on Monday, 21 November.

For the Three Lions' opening game, it was almost a walk in the park. After initially struggling in the opening half hour, mainly due to the ten-minute break in play due to an Iranian injury, Jude Bellingham scored the first of six goals with a well-placed header. England doubled and then tripled their tally just before the break thanks to Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling.

Saka would make it 4-0 before Iran pulled one back, but Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish handed them a double blow to go 6-1 up. The Iranians got one final consolation goal in the closing minutes with a penalty.

Welsh pride

Wales' first appearance at a World Cup since 1958 got off to a good enough start, though their 1-1 draw with the United States wasn't a perfect result.

The young American team, who have a whole host of players at elite European clubs, were in control and took the lead before the break thanks to a lightning-quick move that Timothy Weah finished off.

The Welsh Dragons, who were poor in the opening 45 minutes, turned the game on its head in the second half and pushed for the equaliser. Captain Gareth Bale eventually pulled one back with a penalty towards the end of the game, keeping Wales' hopes of progressing alive.