Provincial bowling tournament returns to Malaga It was the first time the tournament took place since the Covid-19 pandemic

Friday, 16 September 2022, 11:37

The 2022 Malaga Province Summer Championship returned for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The Open Pairs discipline was the first to take to the lawn between 4 and 7 September and saw an all-Mijas Bowls Club final. Ian Gray and Ian Patterson took on John Wilson and Juan Abeal; the latter duo winning the championship.