President of Spain's premier LaLiga wades into Luis Rubiales World Cup row with strong attack on social media

LaLiga president Javier Tebas lashed out again this Wednesday against Luis Rubiales, president of Spain's RFEF football federation, for his behaviour in the box next to Queen Letizia during the women's World Cup final and his attitude after the title win not only with Jenni Hermoso, but also with Athenea del Castillo.

"No opportunism or political hypocrisy justifies that the image of Spain has been represented by an excited man touching his genitals, forcing kisses, carrying players like a sack and touching the Queen inappropriately at such an important moment," Tebas wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) social media account in reference to Rubiales.

"Rubiales not only undermined Jenni's dignity with his attitude, but also that of Spain," lamented Tebas, who underneath his message against the still president of the RFEF attached four photographs. In the first of them Rubiales is seen celebrating Spain's victory over England by grabbing his genitals near the Infanta Sofia and the Queen; the second is of the famous non-consensual kiss with Jenni Hermoso; in the third Rubiales grabs the queen's shoulder during the trophy presentation; and in the fourth he carries Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder on the pitch of Sydney's Stadium Australia.

Tebas considers it "unworthy to coerce the national team players and put the spotlight on them or their reaction in the heat of the moment", in reference to the video recorded on the bus after winning the World Cup and leaked on Tuesday in which Jenni Hermoso and all her team-mates play down Rubiales' attitude and joked about Rubiales' controversial kiss. "They are not to blame for the image of Spain given by Rubiales," said the head of LaLiga.

Carlos Alcaraz, «it's a shame»

From the United States, top Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz also commented on the 'Rubiales case' after his debut at the US Open and criticised the RFEF president for "behaviour that a high-ranking official should not display".

"That the matter has reached this level shows the magnitude of how important it is," said the Murcian tennis player in the face of a scandal with worldwide repercussions. "Let's hope it is resolved soon. The women's team made a historic achievement and that it has not been given so much credit because of what has happened is a shame," admitted Alcaraz.