Poels wins the Vuelta de Andalucía as cyclists race neck and neck in the final stage of the race Kämna was victorious in the fifth stage of the Ruta del Sol, and Andalusian cyclists Cristian Rodríguez and Carlos Rodríguez were among the first four over the finish line

Covi (points), Barrenetxea (mountains), Poels (general) and Caruso (bonus sprint), leaders of the classifications at the start of the final stage. / efe

Lennard Kämna, German cyclist from the Bora-Hansgrohe team, won the fifth and final stage of the Vuelta a Andalucía race on Sunday 20 February. The stage took place in the Sierra of Cazorla in Jaén, starting in Huesa and ending in Chiclana de Segura.

Kämna overtook Italian cyclists Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa) and Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) in the final kilometres of the breakaway.

Wout Poels, from the Netherlands, secured the victory for the overall race. The yellow jersey winner was well supported by his team, Bahrain Victorious. “Today my team has done a fantastic job, controlling the race and enabling my victory,” he said.

Andalusian cyclists Cristian Rodríguez (TotalEnergies) and Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) fought hard in this crucial stage, earning second and fourth place overall respectively.

After four intense days of racing, with teams accumulating wins and losses, the possibility of overall victory had been restricted to just under 12 cyclists. The fight for victory in the final stage was marked by strategic moves by the teams seeking the first place prize.

Around 20 cyclists stood out as the race began, with Granada cyclist Álvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural – Seguros RGA) accumulating points to support the lead secured by teammate Jon Barrenetxea in the mountain classification. His solid effort ensured that the latter won the classification, while he secured himself second-place in this category of the Vuelta a Andalucía for the third time in his sporting career.

The cyclists were neck and neck in the breakaway which led to a reshuffling of initial positions at the second mountain pass, the peak of which was Chiclana de Segura. Kämna triumphed at this point, a specialist in racing of this sort.

As a sportsman, Kämna has had an interesting career, marked by two sabbatical periods taken for personal reasons. He is building up a list of awards, including victories in the Tour de France and the Volta a Catalunya.