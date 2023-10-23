Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The start line for the race on Sunday morning. Marilú Báez
In pictures... the Malaga city run, a race for everyone
Around 11,000 people took to the city's streets on Sunday, supporting diverse causes despite cooler temperatures and the threat of rain

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Monday, 23 October 2023, 08:06

Despite the cooler temperatures and the threat of rain, approximately 11,000 people turned out for the 43rd annual Carrera Urbana city run in Malaga on Sunday morning.

The event, organised by El Corte Inglés, started and ended in front of the department store on Avenida de Andalucía, with athletes running - or walking - through various parts of the city.

The event, which is free to enter and raises money for various charitable causes, was divided, as ever, into two routes. Around 70 per cent of participants took part in the 10-kilometre main race, won by Mohamed Lansi and Nazha Machrouh from the Trops-Cueva de Nerja club.

The remainder participated in the four-kilometre Mini Urban Race. This was won by Issam Aallam and Sofia Agudelo, both from the Málaga Bahía club.

People of all ages

This event showcased great camaraderie among participants, with people of all ages, including children and even pets, getting involved.

The Malaga Urban Race has a rich 43-year history and remains a popular event, attracting runners of all kinds, with different motivations for taking part and different outfits to match.

