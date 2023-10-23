Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The finishing line for the men's semi-finals. Marilú Báez
In photos... Spain&#039;s best triathletes put on a show in Malaga&#039;s Muelle Uno marina
Triathlon

In photos... Spain's best triathletes put on a show in Malaga's Muelle Uno marina

Eighty of the country's top triathletes competed in the ProTour category, but there's no place for local athletes Ignacio González and Marta Román in the final

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Monday, 23 October 2023, 08:12

Compartir

The Muelle Uno marina and its surroundings in Malaga underwent a significant transformation in time for Saturday morning as it hosted the city's first major triathlon event.

Marilú Báez
Imagen principal - In photos... Spain&#039;s best triathletes put on a show in Malaga&#039;s Muelle Uno marina
Imagen secundaria 1 - In photos... Spain&#039;s best triathletes put on a show in Malaga&#039;s Muelle Uno marina
Imagen secundaria 2 - In photos... Spain&#039;s best triathletes put on a show in Malaga&#039;s Muelle Uno marina

With fences, a large tent, sound systems and vibrant colours ready to greet them, eighty of the country's top triathletes competed in the FETRI ProTour category, tackling a 250-metre swimming lap, a seven-kilometre bike ride, and two one-kilometre running laps.

Marilú Báez
Imagen principal - In photos... Spain&#039;s best triathletes put on a show in Malaga&#039;s Muelle Uno marina
Imagen secundaria 1 - In photos... Spain&#039;s best triathletes put on a show in Malaga&#039;s Muelle Uno marina
Imagen secundaria 2 - In photos... Spain&#039;s best triathletes put on a show in Malaga&#039;s Muelle Uno marina

This event, organised by the Spanish Triathlon Federation (FETRI), was an exhibition of the 'supersprint' format, characterised by shorter distances and maximum explosivity.

It brought together forty women and forty men, among whom were two locals, Ignacio González and Marta Román. Unfortunately, neither made the final cut of 48 triathletes (24 women and 24 men) who advanced to the final.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 These are the 53 latest restaurants in Andalucía to appear in Repsol's good food guide for Spain
  2. 2 The last moments of Ray, the biker who died in an accident on A-357 near Malaga which involved a police officer
  3. 3 Ángela, the newborn baby abandoned on a Malaga street, is now with a foster family
  4. 4 Watch as police rescue trapped eagle owl from a barbed wire fence in Malaga
  5. 5 Flood of pink as Idiliq Group commemorates World Breast Cancer Day
  6. 6 In pictures... the Malaga city run, a race for everyone
  7. 7 Adrian Meronk claims victory in the Andalucía Masters
  8. 8 In photos... Spain's best triathletes put on a show in Malaga's Muelle Uno marina
  9. 9 Antequera continue their fine form and move into the play-off places

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad