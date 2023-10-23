In photos... Spain's best triathletes put on a show in Malaga's Muelle Uno marina

Sections
Monday, 23 October 2023, 08:12
The Muelle Uno marina and its surroundings in Malaga underwent a significant transformation in time for Saturday morning as it hosted the city's first major triathlon event.
With fences, a large tent, sound systems and vibrant colours ready to greet them, eighty of the country's top triathletes competed in the FETRI ProTour category, tackling a 250-metre swimming lap, a seven-kilometre bike ride, and two one-kilometre running laps.
This event, organised by the Spanish Triathlon Federation (FETRI), was an exhibition of the 'supersprint' format, characterised by shorter distances and maximum explosivity.
It brought together forty women and forty men, among whom were two locals, Ignacio González and Marta Román. Unfortunately, neither made the final cut of 48 triathletes (24 women and 24 men) who advanced to the final.
