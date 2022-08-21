Ana Peláez finishes joint-second at million-dollar golf tournament in Sotogrande The local Malaga player finished alongside Jessica Korda and Pauline Roussin as runners-up, behind world number three Nelly Korda

Local Malaga golfer, Ana Peláez, finished in joint-second place at the Aramco Team Series golf tournament, a competition that was played at Sotogrande's La Reserva golf club between 18 and 20 August.

The Spanish golfer took home her share of the million-dollar price pool, walking away with just over $32,000 for her individual performance.

Peláez and her team didn't play particualrly well the first two, team-focused rounds. The team's score was 19 under par , which meant they ended in 22nd place (in the team format, only the members' two best scores are taken into account); though the leaders finished 33. under

Individual quality

However, her individual feat meant that Peláez started the final day (a single round of golf played between the professionals to determine the singles winner) in fourth place and at 7 under par.

The Malaga local put on a good performance and remained in contention of winning the tournament. She didn't make any major mistakes and never went over par, keeping the pressure on the leader, in this case Nelly Korda.

But Peláez also wasn't able to finish holes under par either, only doing so in holes one, six and nine.

In the end, she earned herself a well-deserved second-place finish, with a 10 under par and an overall score of 203.

First win since injury

It was Nelly Korda who took the top spot at the end of the third day. The American golfer, currently ranked world number three, started the singles round down in third place and 8 under par.

Her sister Jessica was in the lead by some margin (-15), but Nelly took advantage of her sister's poor display of golf to shoot seven holes under par and giving her a four-shot lead going into the 18th hole.

Nelly Korda won the tournament with a par -13 and an overall score of 67, earning just under $74,000 for her efforts just months after having a blood clot in her arm,