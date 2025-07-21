Paula Badosa named in strong Spain squad for Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals in Shenzhen

Spain captain Carla Suárez has announced a strong line-up for the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Finals, with Paula Badosa, Jessica Bouzas, Cristina Bucsa ... and Aliona Bolsova confirmed for the event in Shenzhen from 16 to 21 September.

Badosa, who revealed two days ago that she will be out for "several weeks" having not fully recovered from a psoas muscle tear suffered before Wimbledon, remains committed to joining the squad.

She will be joined by Bouzas, who reached her first Grand Slam last 16 at Wimbledon and has broken into the world’s top 50; Bucsa, a proven doubles specialist; and Bolsova, expected to pair with Bucsa in doubles.

Suárez may still add a fifth player ahead of the opening tie on 17 September.

“This is a decisive stage and we have to adapt,” said Suárez. “I'd like Paula to be at a hundred per cent because the team needs her but Jessica is having a great year. What matters is a united team that can perform at their best.”

Spain, who earned their place by beating Brazil and the Czech Republic in Ostrava, face a “tough” tie against Ukraine, with Italy or China possible in the semi-finals.