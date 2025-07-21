Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Paula Badosa in action recently. David Gray (AFP)
Tennis

Paula Badosa named in strong Spain squad for Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals in Shenzhen

Carla Suárez has named a near full-strength team for September’s quarter-final clash with Ukraine despite injury concerns

Enric Gardiner

Malaga

Monday, 21 July 2025, 14:17

Spain captain Carla Suárez has announced a strong line-up for the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Finals, with Paula Badosa, Jessica Bouzas, Cristina Bucsa ... and Aliona Bolsova confirmed for the event in Shenzhen from 16 to 21 September.

Este contenido es exclusivo para suscriptores

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 US politicians slam Spain for Huawei comms deal
  2. 2 Starlite hosts the Pet Shop Boys celebrating their 40-year career
  3. 3 Walking on the beach can be harmful: useful tips for staying fit on holiday this summer
  4. 4 World Cup success in Spain for Stylos Dance Studios
  5. 5 Return of the internationally recognised four-day inland music festival to Malaga province
  6. 6 Sierra de Castril: a refreshing escape to the wilderness
  7. 7 Scottish and French artists come together in Estepona
  8. 8 Lord Baden-Powell: Connections with Scouts in Spain
  9. 9 Enjoy cultural summer nights in Salobreña
  10. 10 Preferential treatment

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Paula Badosa named in strong Spain squad for Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals in Shenzhen

Paula Badosa named in strong Spain squad for Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals in Shenzhen