Spain's Adrián Otaegui wins Andalucia Masters in record-breaking fashion The Spaniard finished the tournament with a score of 19 under par and won by six shots, while Marbella's Ángel Hidalgo came in fourth

Adrián Otaegui won the Andalucia Masters in a dominant fashion with a record-breaking score at the golf tournament, where he achieved an impressive score of 19 under par at the Real Club Valderrama on Sunday.

He blew the previous record out of the water by seven shots, held by fellow Spaniard Sergio García since 2018.

Otaegui's weekend-long performance meant that his final day of the competition was a leisurely stroll, and he had no real rival. Sweden's Joakim Lagergen came in second place with a score of 13 under par, with Australian Min Woo Lee rounding out the podium places ten under par.

Marbella's Ángel Hidalgo came close to overtaking Lee in the standings, but finished eight under par to claim a fourth place finish. Hidalgo, who at one point was in the lead of the tournament, has managed to keep his place on the European Tour for the following season.