Novak Djokovic won't be at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Monday, 5 February 2024, 15:50

The 2024 Davis Cup has already produced its first upset: world number one Novak Djokovic won't be at the finals in Malaga this November after his Serbia team suffered a shock elimination in the first stage of the competition at the hands of Slovakia (4-0).

Defending champions Italy, 2023 runner-up Australia and invited nations Spain and Great Britain already had guaranteed spots in the group stages which will take place across four venues from 10 to 15 September, with the ultimate goal of reaching the Final 8 in Malaga (from 19 to 24 November).

Now, we know that they will be joined there by Slovakia, Canada (after their 3-1 victory over South Korea), Belgium (3-1 against Croatia), Germany (3-2 against Hungary), the Netherlands (3-2 against Switzerland), the Czech Republic (4-0 against Israel), the United States (4-0 against Ukraine), Finland (3-1 against Portugal), France (4-0 against China), Argentina (3-2 against Kazakhstan), Brazil (3-1 against Sweden) and Chile (3-2 against Peru).

The venues for the group stages, scheduled for the week following the US Open, are yet to be determined. While Bologna (Italy), Manchester (United Kingdom), Valencia and Zagreb (Croatia) hosted the 2023 stages, changes may be in store.

High hopes for Spain

For the Spanish team, who unexpectedly didn't make it past the 2023 group stages, hopes are high. The dream is to finally witness Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich competing on home soil and potentially have the legendary Rafael Nadal make an appearance before his retirement.

And, despite Djokovic's absence and Daniil Medvedev's unavailability due to Russia's exclusion from the tournament amid ongoing conflicts, there's still the possibility of two other members of the world top four, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner, gracing the Martín Carpena arena at the end of the year.