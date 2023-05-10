Novak Djokovic trains in Marbella again as he prepares for his return to action The Serbian, who recently lost world number one status to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, has been training for the Italian Open at the Puente Romano Tennis Club

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is no stranger to Marbella. In fact, the former world number one (who lost that privilege to Carlos Alcaraz after his win in Madrid on Sunday) has returned to the Puente Romano Tennis Club to prepare for his return to competitive action at the Rome Masters 1000 this Friday.

Djokovic, who has not competed since 23 April when he lost to compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka (Bosnia and Herzegovina), hasn't had the best year so far, suffering from discomfort in his right elbow.

However, he expects to return to the court this weekend and, if all goes well, he will be at Roland Garros too (from 29 May).

Djokovic, who has a mansion in Sierra Blanca, has come to Puente Romano with his usual team, boosted this year by Carlos Gómez Herrera from Marbella.