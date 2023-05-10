Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Djokovic practises a serve in front of his trainers Carlos Gómez Herrera and Goran Ivanisevic. Josele
Novak Djokovic trains in Marbella again as he prepares for his return to action

Novak Djokovic trains in Marbella again as he prepares for his return to action

The Serbian, who recently lost world number one status to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, has been training for the Italian Open at the Puente Romano Tennis Club

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 11:26

Compartir

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is no stranger to Marbella. In fact, the former world number one (who lost that privilege to Carlos Alcaraz after his win in Madrid on Sunday) has returned to the Puente Romano Tennis Club to prepare for his return to competitive action at the Rome Masters 1000 this Friday.

Djokovic, who has not competed since 23 April when he lost to compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka (Bosnia and Herzegovina), hasn't had the best year so far, suffering from discomfort in his right elbow.

However, he expects to return to the court this weekend and, if all goes well, he will be at Roland Garros too (from 29 May).

Djokovic, who has a mansion in Sierra Blanca, has come to Puente Romano with his usual team, boosted this year by Carlos Gómez Herrera from Marbella.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad