Segovia on the touchline. Josele
New man takes the helm at Marbella as latest defeat costs Segovia his job
Marbella FC

New man takes the helm at Marbella as latest defeat costs Segovia his job

Carlos de Lerma is the man tasked with keeping the side in the division after defeat to Alcoyano on Sunday left them four points from safety

Juan Ramón Padilla

MARBELLA.

Friday, 28 March 2025, 11:15

For the second time this season, Marbella have made a change in the dugout, sacking coach Abel Segovia on Tuesday and immediately replacing him with Carlos de Lerma.

The former Antequera coach picked up just six points from a possible 27, winning only one game, against Algeciras.

His replacement is a man who is no stranger to the club: Carlos de Lema formed part of Segovia's backroom staff and did so under previous coach Fran Beltrán, too.

With the club sitting second from bottom, the new man has just nine games to avoid the drop.

Big loss

The change came after, in a match dubbed a 'final' for the Costa del Sol side, Marbella suffered another devastating home defeat, losing 2-0 to relegation rival Alcoyano in a crucial Primera RFEF Group 2 clash on Sunday.

Despite dominating possession, two costly errors in the second half handed the visitors a decisive victory, leaving Marbella languishing in the relegation zone.

With pressure mounting after surprise wins from Intercity in Ibiza and Algeciras in Antequera, Marbella created the better chances early on. Alex López had the first clear opportunity after 30 minutes, latching onto a cross from Marcos Olguín, while Aitor Puñal tested the Alcoyano defence with a long-range effort.

However, in the second half, Marbella's wastefulness was punished when Mario Losada capitalised on a midfield error to put Alcoyano ahead in the 64th minute.

Substitutions failed to inspire a comeback, and David Velázquez sealed Marbella's fate by taking advantage of another mistake late in the game.

