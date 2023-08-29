Nerja club's Ouassim Oumaiz achieves second best result in history by a Malaga athlete at a World Championships event

Marina Rivas Compartir Copiar enlace

For athletics lovers in Malaga province, last Sunday did not go unnoticed. It had been eight years since Malaga had seen one of its athletes in an outdoor World Championships event. The 24-year-old Ouassim Oumaiz, from the club Nerja, put an end to this, becoming the fifth Malaga athlete of all time to participate in this top international event (after the Olympic Games). Before Oumaiz, only Carlos Azulay, José Manuel Cerezo, Dana Cervantes and Borja Vivas had achieved it.

Although he finished last in a tough 5,000m final (with a time of 13:31.99), just having qualified among the 16 best athletes in the world, Oumaiz already achieved a great feat; the second best position of an athlete from Malaga in an outdoor World Championships.

You would have to go back to the last century to find the next best result. It was by Olympic gold medallist, Dana Cervantes. The pole vaulter who revolutionised the sport in Spain with her multiple records achieved 14th place at the 1999 World Outdoor Championships in Seville and 11th at the World Indoor Championships in Hungary in 2004.

Future plans

As he explained before the World Championship in an interview with SUR, Oumaiz's approach to next season will be very different. Now that the track calendar is over, the road season is starting; trail, cross country and long distance races. The local runner wants to compete in as many races as possible, with the aim of remaining in top form. His return to action will most likely take place in his home town, with the Carrera Urbana de la Feria de Nerja, at the start of October.

After this popular event, his idea is to return to cross country, a discipline in which he made his international debut and finished runner-up in the European U20 in 2019. Once the cross-country campaign is over, he will return to the tracks with a very clear objective: qualifying for the Paris 2024 Games in the 5,000m.