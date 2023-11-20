Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Oumaiz, left. Cross Soria
Nerja athlete seals qualification for European Cross Country Championships
Athletics

Ouassim Oumaiz was the first Spaniard across the line in Soria for the national team championships

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 20 November 2023, 09:17

Nerja long-distance runner Ouassim Oumaiz has qualified for the upcoming European Cross Country Championship in Brussels after racking up a third-place finish at the Spanish Cross Country Clubs Championships on Sunday.

Competing among 2,000 athletes representing various clubs at the challenging Cross de Soria circuit, the Trops Cueva de Nerja runner delivered an impressive performance, finishing ahead of every other Spanish runner.

His qualification for the championships on 10 December marks a significant milestone in his 2023 journey, potentially paving the way for his second appearance at the European Championships.

Throughout 2023, Oumaiz has showcased his talent on the international stage, making it to the 5,000-metre final in the Outdoor World Championships and achieving a commendable 20th position in the Road World Championships.

During Sunday's race, Oumaiz quickly took charge, leading for a significant part of the challenging 8,801-metre course. But despite a strong final sprint from competitors representing Playas de Castellón and an independent Kenyan runner, Oumaiz finished third overall.

