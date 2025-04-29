Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended

Enric Gardiner Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 08:40 Compartir

The Mutua Madrid Open will aim to resume on Tuesday after the nationwide major power outage brought Monday’s action to a sudden halt.

Only two matches (victories for Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva) were completed at the Caja Mágica before the power cut stopped play on the main Manolo Santana court during Grigor Dimitrov’s round-of-32 match against Jacob Fearnley. The Bulgarian was just one game from victory when the venue lost its electronic line-calling system.

On an outside court, Damir Dzumhur and Matteo Arnaldi managed to finish their match with the chair umpire calling lines manually.

To keep spectators entertained, world number one Aryna Sabalenka took to the Manolo Santana court for an impromptu training session before all matches were suspended and rescheduled for Tuesday, depending on the restoration of power.

Organisers confirmed in a statement, "For reasons beyond the organisation’s control and to guarantee safety, the general blackout affecting Spain this Monday 28 April forces the suspension of both the day and night sessions at the Mutua Madrid Open."

No Spaniards left

This delay wasn't the only disappointment in Madrid this week. The disruption came less than 24 hours after the tournament lost its last Spanish representative. Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich was defeated by top seed Alexander Zverev 2-6 7-6 (3) 7-6 (0) despite leading by a set and a break.

Davidovich had made a strong start but was eventually outplayed in both tie-breaks as Zverev, a two-time Madrid champion, recovered his form.

Zverev now moves on to face either Francisco Cerúndolo or Francisco Comesaña in the next round, while Spanish fans face the rare sight of an entirely foreign field at their home Masters event.