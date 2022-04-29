More than 5,000 people take part in the 51st La Vuelta Pedestre a Coín Town locals and professional athletes alike enjoyed the for-charity event, which hadn't been held in over two years

Coín locals once again enjoyed one of the municipality's most popular events last Sunday, 24 April. With a record-breaking participation, over 5,000 people entered the 51st edition of La Vuelta Pedestre a Coín after a two year hiatus.

It brought together some of Spain's best competitive runners and an entire village, who didn't think twice about playing their part in this charity event that was launched in 1969 by teacher Juan Jiménez Frías.

On this occasion, the proceeds from t-shirt sales, which participants wear during the ten kilometre race, will go towards the Malaga Child Oncology Volunteers' Association (AVOI).