El Oso miss the title in Mediterranean Cup debut The Marbella-based football team were unable to defeat HIS Rosà in the final of the competition held in Verona, Italy

El Oso CF (The Bear), a football team based in Marbella, were narrowly beaten in the Mediterranean Cup Under-11s final by Italian side HIS Rosà on Sunday. Although they just missed out on the title, the team and their coaches were proud of their achievement, especially as they were one of the younger sides to take part in the event held in Verona, Italy.

It was a long weekend and tournament for the El Oso youngsters. The side took part in eleven games played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They faced three teams from Italy, and one side each from France and Egypt. El Oso won five of their first seven games and drew twice.

The Bears thrashed IS Brescia 7-0, a convincing win aided by a Vladimir Budantsev hattrick. The team followed that game up with 5-2 victory over Mougins BIS.

A final three points against Egyptian team SAS Alexandria would have put the Marbella club at the top of the table, but a draw meant they finished second.

But they still booked their place in the Group A winner's final, which was played on Sunday morning in front of 500 spectators. But it wasn't meant to be, and the youngsters were beaten by HIS Rosà 2-1.

A strong performance

Despite not being able to win the tournament on their first attempt, El Oso can be proud of their performance overall. The team ended second and level on points to HIS Rosà in their group, with the Italians finishing ahead on goal difference.

El Oso also netted an impressive 25 goals - eight of which came at the feet of Vladimir Budantsev, who finished as the under-11s top goalscorer - while only conceding seven.