Two Marbella under-11s football teams win the Mediterranean Cup The English International College's boys and girls teams played against other European schools in Italy

Two under-11s teams from Marbella's English International College were crowned champions of the Mediterranean Football Cup, where they played against other teams in the Italy-hosted tournament on Sunday 6 November.

The under-11s girls team remained undefeated in the eleven games they played, cruising to the win after a 1-0 triumph over Italian side HIS Rosà. The boys team had to endure two penalty shoot-outs on their journey to winning the tournament for a second time.

The Golden Boot, awarded to the top goalscorers, was given to EIC players Stephi and Fernando, who each hit double figures.