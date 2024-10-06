Marbella FC suffer just their second loss of the season

Juan Ramón Padilla Malaga Sunday, 6 October 2024, 18:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Despite a spirited late comeback, Marbella FC were handed just their second defeat of the Primera RFEF season as they lost 2-1 in front of 3,000 people at El Collao to Alcoyano on Friday night.

The first half was tightly contested, with the hosts applying high pressure but struggling to create clear chances. Marbella’s defence, meanwhile, held firm, and the visitors had a few chances of their own, the best coming from Álamo’s shot just before the break.

However, the game’s momentum shifted in the second half when a corner in the 51st minute led to an unfortunate own goal by Marbella defender Jorge Álvarez.

Alcoyano then extended their lead 20 minutes later when substitute Cristian Herrera took advantage of Marbella’s high defensive line to score.

Marbella responded quickly, though, and Pablo Muñoz pulled one back in the 79th minute after a well-placed cross from José Callejón.

However, despite a late surge and chances for Ohemeng and Dorian, Marbella couldn't find an equaliser. Dorian’s miss in the final minutes was a particularly close call, as the striker failed to capitalise on a golden opportunity in the box.