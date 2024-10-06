Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Marbella's José Callejón tries to hold a defender off. MFC
Marbella FC suffer just their second loss of the season
Football

Marbella FC suffer just their second loss of the season

Alcoyano secured a narrow victory despite the visitors' late fightback

Juan Ramón Padilla

Malaga

Sunday, 6 October 2024, 18:40

Opciones para compartir

Despite a spirited late comeback, Marbella FC were handed just their second defeat of the Primera RFEF season as they lost 2-1 in front of 3,000 people at El Collao to Alcoyano on Friday night.

The first half was tightly contested, with the hosts applying high pressure but struggling to create clear chances. Marbella’s defence, meanwhile, held firm, and the visitors had a few chances of their own, the best coming from Álamo’s shot just before the break.

However, the game’s momentum shifted in the second half when a corner in the 51st minute led to an unfortunate own goal by Marbella defender Jorge Álvarez.

Alcoyano then extended their lead 20 minutes later when substitute Cristian Herrera took advantage of Marbella’s high defensive line to score.

Marbella responded quickly, though, and Pablo Muñoz pulled one back in the 79th minute after a well-placed cross from José Callejón.

However, despite a late surge and chances for Ohemeng and Dorian, Marbella couldn't find an equaliser. Dorian’s miss in the final minutes was a particularly close call, as the striker failed to capitalise on a golden opportunity in the box.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 West Nile virus risk rises to Level 4 in Malaga city and two neighbouring towns
  2. 2 'Big brother' data collection to go ahead in Spain for tourists staying in holiday accommodation and hiring rental cars
  3. 3

    A troubling review of Spain
  4. 4 The Feria del Rosario: a celebration of the essence of Fuengirola and its people
  5. 5 Local Malaga products and specialities feature at inland autumn food festivals
  6. 6

    Turning point?
  7. 7 UK to complain about Spanish military plane incursion into Gibraltar airspace
  8. 8

    Spain is let off the hook
  9. 9 SUR in English anniversary gala to recognise the Costa del Sol's international pioneers
  10. 10 Milestone year for established Costa funk and soul band Monkey Tennis

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad