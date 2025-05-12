Marbella suffer but manage to win against Recreativo (3-1)

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Monday, 12 May 2025, 12:13 Compartir

Marbella suffered but managed to get another win that brings them closer to their goal of staying in the Primera RFEF. They beat Recreativo de Huelva 3-1 in a game with an early disadvantage and which saw two players sent off for the Huelva side.

The win was all the more valuable because three of their rivals, Yeclano, Alcoyano and Sanluqueño, had already won, and Marbella started the penultimate matchday in the relegation zone. Defender Marcos Olguín, with two goals, was the hero of the match - like on so many other occasions he conceded a goal from the opening minutes.

Recreativo, the worst away team, took the lead after seven minutes when Perejón's pass was finished by Caye Quintana, who slipped between the centre backs. They almost made it 2-0 but Del Pozo's shot was met by Eric Puerto. If there is one thing Marbella has, it's the ability to bounce back, as they demonstrated - equalising on the quarter-hour mark when Callejón's fine cross from the right was headed down by Olguín.

The game was a back-and-forth affair on both sides, and Zelu looked to have a shot saved by the Marbella keeper. It was a frantic 20 minutes, which could have ended 2-1 when Soto and Dorian galloped together, but they failed to find the net in front of Huelva's goal. The worst news came for Recreativo in the last quarter of an hour, as Dani Romero unnecessarily fouled Jorge Álvarez on the by-line, earning a second yellow card. It was the 30th minute, and the other good news came from a corner kick by Callejón, and in a defensive blunder, Soto came up to make it 2-1.

The home side had the game where they wanted it. The 'blancos' had to figure out how to play with one extra player, which took some time. 'Recre' left gaps, and on the counter, Dorian and Callejón did not finish quick plays well, taking advantage of their upper hand.

At 67 minutes, Rubén Serrano fouled Callejón, and his team was down by two men for almost half an hour. In addition, their coach, Raúl Galbarro, was also sent off. Marbella had the ball, controlled, but could not disarm Recreativo's defensive block, who did not lose their position. It came to a heart-stopping finale, as Huelva looked for a set piece to give them a scare with a ball against Del Pozo's post in the 84th minute. Almost immediately afterwards, Olguín ran the length of the pitch to get into the box alone and finish to perfection - finally sealing a vital game in the fight for relegation. Recreativo are almost relegated, while Marbella, with 43 points, have a one-point cushion above the relegation zone.