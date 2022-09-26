Belyamna and Briceño victorious in the 35th Marbella Half Marathon Ex-European champion Reyes Estévez finished a second behind the Moroccan winner, while the women's race saw a daughter beat her mother

The 35th Marbella Half Marathon took place on Sunday morning in the Costa del Sol town, where an exciting race saw a final 300-metre dash in the men's category and family head-to-head in the women's race.

Younes Belyamna was the first person to cross the finish line with a time of 1:08:46, a second ahead of ex-European champion Reyes Estévez, while Antequera local Javier Arcas took third, finishing with a 1:09:12.

Britney Briceño, who recorded a time of 1:28:54, took gold in the women's race. She also beat her mother, Janine Lima, who finished second with a 1:32:34. The mother-daughter duo, who run for Club Atletismo Malaga, were joined on the podium by Tania Alarcón Lidueña (1:35:22).

Held for the first time in three years, the race had a total of 655 participants, a significant drop from 2019's 1,250 runners. Unlike previous years, the route that organisers chose was different, easier and allowed competitors to complete it in a shorter time. The top five finishers all clocked a time under an hour and ten minutes.