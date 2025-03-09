Marbella FC's survival hopes receive fresh setback

Marbella's José Callejón on the receiving end of a slide tackle in the rain.

Marbella FC's battle for survival in Group 2 of the Primera RFEF suffered a major blow on Sunday as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Villarreal B. The loss, which came just a week after the team had managed to escape the relegation zone, sees them return to dangerous territory.

Villarreal B, one of the teams also fighting to avoid relegation, took control of the match within the first 15 minutes. The visitors opened the scoring in the third minute, when a cross from the right wing found Arnau Solá, who flicked it on to Slavy for an easy finish.

Marbella’s weakness in defence was evident yet again, and their woes only deepened moments later. A poorly executed challenge in midfield allowed Hugo Pérez to break through unchallenged and double Villarreal B’s lead in the 14th minute.

The match, played in heavy rain that left the pitch in poor condition, was a frustrating affair for Marbella. Despite coach Abel Segovia’s pre-match warning to his players to remain focused from the outset, the team’s response was lacking.

In fact, Marbella struggled to find any rhythm and rarely threatened the Villarreal B goal.

Ineffective changes

Segovia made early substitutions, in the 23rd minute, replacing Soto and Edwards with central defender Bernardo and forward Du, but it had little effect on the game’s flow.

The home side’s attacking efforts were ineffective, and even the introductions of Pere Marco and Zequi in the second half failed to create any clear chances.

Villarreal B remained comfortable and, in addition to securing the three points, gained the 'goal average' over Marbella, pushing them four points clear in the standings.

Reflecting on the disappointing performance, Segovia expressed frustration after the match, stating, "We started poorly and shot ourselves in the foot. We’ve made things harder for ourselves, and we need to turn this around as soon as possible."

Next up, Marbella face another relegation six-pointer—this time away to Betis B on Saturday.