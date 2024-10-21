Marbella FC earn valuable point in Murcia after gruelling week

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Monday, 21 October 2024, 12:35 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella FC secured a hard-fought point in a goalless draw against Real Murcia at the Enrique Roca stadium on Sunday, their third league fixture in just seven days.

Despite facing one of the league’s favourites for promotion, the visitors’ solid defence kept the match scoreless, leaving them in sixth place, just two points behind Murcia, who are joint top of the table.

Coach Fran Beltrán fielded a near full-strength side, with only Pablo Muñoz missing due to injury. However, Marbella were forced to make early substitutions when both Edwards and Alberto Soto left the pitch with injuries in the first half. Javi Duarte and Ohemeng replaced them, with the latter later producing Marbella’s only real chance of note.

Zoom Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, second left, was a spectator. Real Murcia

Real Murcia dominated much of the second half, pressing Marbella into their own half, but the visitors defended resolutely. Murcia’s best opportunity came in the 67th minute, when a powerful shot from Toral struck the post.

Marbella goalkeeper Dani Martín made some crucial saves, too, including a stop from veteran Pedro León, to deny the home side a winner.

In the final stages, Beltrán introduced fresh legs to counter Murcia’s pressure, but Marbella lacked the energy to mount an attack after their intense schedule.

“I’m very proud of my team,” Beltrán said post-match, hoping for some rest and recovery after a demanding week. “They fought like heroes in what was our third game in seven days. No one can criticise them.”