Malaga's Rubén Gil proclaimed new Spanish featherweight champion

Malaga-born Rubén Gil (2001) continues to take impressive steps in his progression towards professional boxing with his latest feat. The most important so far in his career. He was proclaimed Spanish featherweight champion on Saturday night, 3 May, at Saga Heredia, defeating Seville's Juan Jesús Antúnez (98-92, 98-92 and 97-93) by points and the unanimous decision of the judges. His 30-year-old opponent had been Spanish champion twice before.

The local fighter went from strength to strength in an encounter that, as he acknowledged in a conversation with SUR in the lead-up to the fight, was a big opportunity for him. Undefeated, with a current record of 8-0 in professional fights, he could be aiming for an EBU Silver in La Malagueta bullring on 2 August. His team at Saga Heredia see the boxer as a diamond in the rough, capable of fighting at high level. On Saturday he successfully settled his first attempt for a belt.

Around half a thousand people watched the fight at Saga Heredia's venue. Gil, a counter-puncher, missed his opponent's attacks with his 'dancing' footwork - dodging the hard punches his opponent threw with short, dangerous lunges.

The brand new Spanish featherweight champion started out combining K-1 with football before switching to boxing. His discipline and hard work are the keys to his success. Every day he gets up early to work as a haulier and then he trains in the afternoons. Under the orders of 'El Maestro' Boris Heredia, Gil continues to perfect his boxing and pursue his dream in the ring.

After being a regular on the billboards of the big events organised by Saga Heredia, last weekend he finally had the opportunity to experience his big night as headliner. He lived up to expectations and hung up his first red and yellow belt to enter (for the first time) in the wheel of champions in the ecosystem that is boxing.