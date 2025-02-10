Malaga's Miguel Ángel Jiménez triumphs in Morocco to secure 14th Senior PGA title

Jiménez poses with the prize and his characteristic cigar.

Golfer Miguel Ángel Jiménez claimed his 14th career title on the Champions Tour by winning the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco on Saturday.

The Malaga-born player, who turned 61 this month, secured victory with an 11-under-par score in the second event of the Senior PGA Tour calendar.

Jiménez faced strong competition from Steven Alker but pulled ahead with a decisive eagle on the 17th hole. His win follows a second-place finish in Hawaii and puts him at the top of the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Meanwhile, fellow Spaniard José María Olazábal finished 39th. He made headlines last week after being appointed as an adviser to the Spanish Golf Federation.