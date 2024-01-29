Malaga's María Torres secures first-ever gold medal in the karate Premier League

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

María Torres, with her prize. SUR
The top prize had always eluded her, but she set the score straight with a resounding victory over England's Rochelle Walters in Sunday's final

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 29 January 2024, 18:51

Local rising karate star, María Torres, has kicked off the year in spectacular fashion by clinching her first-ever gold at the Premier League, the sport's premier global tournament.

The current world runner-up put in a flawless performance in Paris to reach the final of the +68kg kumite category, seeing off Portugal's Rita Oliveira, Germany's Johanna Kneer, and Scotland's Niamh Junner in the initial group stage.

In the knockout rounds, Torres continued her winning streak against Turkey's Hira Nur Kasatura and Croatia's Lucija Lesjak, securing her spot in the highly anticipated final, where England's Rochelle Walters awaited.

It was there that she showcased her best form, dominating the match and securing a convincing 5-1 victory.

Despite several years of intense competition in the Premier League, Torres had previously always fallen short of the gold medal (four bronze and two silver). This Sunday, she finally settled the score and now stands as the first female karate athlete from Malaga to accomplish this feat, and second only to Olympic silver medallist Damián Quintero in the overall achievement list.

