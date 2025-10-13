Malaga's Alejandro Turriziani claims first ITF Futures tennis title in career milestone

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Monday, 13 October 2025, 07:22 Share

Alejandro Turriziani of Torremolinos claimed his first ITF Futures title on Sunday, defeating Portugal’s Tiago Torres 6-3 7-5 in the final at Pontevedra.

The 22-year-old has been in strong form in recent months, also reaching the semifinals at ITF events in Tangier and Melilla.

"It was my first final and my first title. I'm pleased with how I managed it and stayed focused on my game," Turriziani told SUR.

Turriziani, ranked 980th in the world, lost only two sets in the tournament, overcoming opponents including Sergio Callejón, Diego Barreto, Luis García Páez and Yaroslav Demin.

The 1.92-metre player, trained at the CAR Sant Cugat and Equelite Academy, now heads to Portugal for four consecutive ITF events. "I'm aiming for more and I'm excited for what comes next," he added.