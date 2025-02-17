Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Davidovich, deflated at the end of the match. EFE
Malaga&#039;s Alejandro Davidovich suffers heartbreaking tennis final defeat
Tennis

Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich suffers heartbreaking tennis final defeat

The Spaniard missed crucial match points at Delray Beach, allowing Miomir Kecmanovic to take the ATP 250 title in a dramatic comeback

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Monday, 17 February 2025, 14:41

Alejandro Davidovich suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final of the ATP 250 event in Delray Beach (Miami) on Sunday, losing to Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 1-6 5-7 after failing to convert match points in the deciding set.

Davidovich, ranked 56th, had a commanding position in the final set with a 4-1 lead and a point to extend it to 5-1. However, he missed his opportunity and later squandered two match points while returning at 5-2.

Kecmanovic, ranked 60th, capitalised on the Spaniard’s nerves to complete the comeback in two hours and nine minutes.

The Serbian player’s reaction after the win reflected the unexpected nature of his victory. He ran across the court to console Davidovich, who had been the dominant player for much of the match.

The Spaniard had started strongly, winning the first set with high first-serve percentages and effective returns. However, Kecmanovic raised his level in the second set and, despite a promising start to the third, history repeated itself for Davidovich, who has lost tight matches before, including against Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune in key moments.

Davidovich will now turn his focus to the ATP 500 tournament in Rio de Janeiro, where he is set to face fellow Spaniard Pedro Martínez in the opening round.

