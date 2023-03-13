Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich reaches new tennis career high The Fuengirola-based player is now 26th in the ATP world rankings and becomes Spain's fourth-best tennis star

Pedro Luis Alonso Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Alejandro Davidovich rose to 26th place in the ATP rankings when they were updated this Monday, 13 March - a career best for the Fuengirola-based local tennis star.

This came after the 23-year-old reached the last 16 of the Indian Wells Masters with a 6-3 1-6 6-4 victory over Russian player Karen Khachanov in the early hours of Monday morning.

Until now, his best ranking was the 27th place he achieved last spring after finishing runner-up in Monte Carlo.

With this latest update, Davidovich becomes Spain's fourth-best men's tennis player.

He has overtaken Roberto Bautista (now 28th) and sits behind only Carlos Alcaraz (second), Rafael Nadal (12th) and Pablo Carreño (17th).