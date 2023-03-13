Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich reaches new tennis career high

Sections
Pedro Luis Alonso
Monday, 13 March 2023, 15:34
Alejandro Davidovich rose to 26th place in the ATP rankings when they were updated this Monday, 13 March - a career best for the Fuengirola-based local tennis star.
This came after the 23-year-old reached the last 16 of the Indian Wells Masters with a 6-3 1-6 6-4 victory over Russian player Karen Khachanov in the early hours of Monday morning.
Until now, his best ranking was the 27th place he achieved last spring after finishing runner-up in Monte Carlo.
With this latest update, Davidovich becomes Spain's fourth-best men's tennis player.
He has overtaken Roberto Bautista (now 28th) and sits behind only Carlos Alcaraz (second), Rafael Nadal (12th) and Pablo Carreño (17th).
