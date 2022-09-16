Malaga CF women start season with a league win and an early cup exit The Blue and Whites defeated Valencia B on Sunday before losing to Granada in the Copa de la Reina on Wednesday

Malaga women in action on Wednesday in their defeat to Granada in the Copa de la Reina. / MALAGA CF

Malaga CF women's team got their league campaign off to a good start by beating Valencia B 2-1 on Sunday before losing 1-0 to Granada in the Copa de la Reina on Wednesday, with both ties being played at home.

The Blue and Whites, who play their home games at the Francisco Romero stadium in Rincón de la Victoria, debuted in the newly created Segunda RFEF division (the equivalent to the third tier in the football pyramid) with a dominating performance over the Valencians.

Malaga's Carmen Gómez opened the scoring in the first 20 minutes but their lead would last just five minutes as the visitors pulled a goal back.

Despite enjoying a large slice of possession, the Andalusians struggled to create chances going forward. That was until youth player Carla Aguilar came on and, within a minute, scored Malaga's second goal thanks to a burst of speed and a clinical finish to give her team the win and start the season strong.

Short cup run

Against Granada in the Copa de la Reina on Wednesday, Nacho Pérez's side weren't so lucky. Despite going into the tie as the underdogs, their opening 45 minutes were enough to go into the break goalless.

Pérez introduced several changes to inject Malaga with more speed and the Blue and Whites visibly improved.

However, it was the visitors who proved to be more clinical with their finishing. A single chance in the final ten minutes was all they needed to break the deadlock and secure their place in the next round.