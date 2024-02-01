Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Carlos Puga and Javier Avilés, representing their former clubs. SUR
Two new faces through the door at Malaga CF ahead of transfer deadline day
Football

Two new faces through the door at Malaga CF ahead of transfer deadline day

Right-back Carlos Puga has joined from Atlético Madrid B on a free transfer, while versatile forward Javier Avilés has signed on loan from Leganés

Borja Gutiérrez / Antonio Góngora

Malaga

Thursday, 1 February 2024, 19:37

Despite a low-key January transfer window on the whole (with only winger David Ferreiro coming in so far) Malaga sprung into life ahead of deadline day, bringing in two players to strengthen the squad for the second half of the season.

First through the door was right-back Carlos Puga. The 23-year-old arrives on a free transfer after tearing up his contract with Atlético Madrid B.

Puga will fill the vacant spot in the squad freed up by Academy product Bilal, who also terminated his contract after hardly playing at all this campaign.

The second player to arrive is Javier Avilés, on loan from Leganés. The forward, 26, had been at Segunda side Amorebieta on loan during the first half of the season but found his playing time limited.

The versatile attacker, who can also play on the wing, will be hoping to improve his tally of one goal so far this season.

